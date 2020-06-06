Roanoke Valley Family Expo & Camp Fair
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
What are just SOME of the things you may experience?
~Character Meet & Greet - Characters TBA
~Interact with Exhibitors
~Performances
~Win Something - Door Prizes & Scavenger Hunt
~Silent Auction
~Sample Something New
~Cover Model Contest!
~See Something Magical
~Enjoy Free Samples
~Have your Face Painted
~Bounce off the Walls with lots of fun Inflatables
~Get Hands on with Arts & Crafts
~Smile for our Photo Booth
~Visit our Balloonist!
ALL ACTIVITIES ARE FREE!!
Info
