Roanoke Valley Gun Show
to
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Berglund Center
October 17-18, 2020
Berglund Special Events Center
Saturday, October 17: 9am - 5pm
Sunday, October 18: 10am - 5pm
General Admission - $11.00
Kids 12 & Under - FREE w/Paid Adult
*Cash and credit card accepted*
For more information please visit:
https://www.showmastersgunshows.com/home.html
Info
