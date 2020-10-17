× Expand Berglund Center Roanoke Valley Gun Show

October 17-18, 2020

Berglund Special Events Center

Saturday, October 17: 9am - 5pm

Sunday, October 18: 10am - 5pm

General Admission - $11.00

Kids 12 & Under - FREE w/Paid Adult

*Cash and credit card accepted*

For more information please visit:

https://www.showmastersgunshows.com/home.html