Roanoke Valley Holistic Expo

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Saturday, April 29th 10 am to 5 pm

This event is FREE and open to the public! There will be around 80 vendors showcasing items such as crystals, jewelry, essential oils, spiritual readings, astrological readings, tarot cards, area holistic wellness centers, other tools for sale, and several different types of healers.

