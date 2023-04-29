Roanoke Valley Holistic Expo

× Expand Salem Civic Center

Saturday, April 29th 10 am to 5 pm

This event is FREE and open to the public! There will be around 80 vendors showcasing items such as crystals, jewelry, essential oils, spiritual readings, astrological readings, tarot cards, area holistic wellness centers, other tools for sale, and several different types of healers.

Click HERE to visit the event's Facebook page for more information.