Roanoke Valley Holistic Expo
to
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
×
Image by Belightful Healing
Roanoke Valley Holistic Expo 1
The Roanoke Valley Holistic Expo May 15th at the Salem Civic Center
Come join us to meet with vendors from near and far who will be coming together to share information and services as well well hand crafted items and gems and jewelry or to receive a tarot, astrological or mediumship reading.
Info
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness, Meditation