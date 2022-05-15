Roanoke Valley Holistic Expo

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Come join us to meet with vendors from near and far who will be coming together to share information and services as well well hand crafted items and gems and jewelry or to receive a tarot, astrological or mediumship reading.

Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness, Meditation
