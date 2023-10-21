× Expand OCN Roanoke Valley Holisticon October 21st 10-5pm Kazim Shrine Hall 628 Campbell Ave SW Free parking behind building - 1 Event poster

FREE ADMISSION

One Community Now is pleased to sponsor this holistic expo in the heart of Roanoke. There will be no admission fee so you can feel free to come explore all of the vendors who will be there to answer questions, demonstrate they services and sell their goods!! Come join us!!

Just a few examples of our 30 vendors are:

Astrology readings

Tarot readings

Reiki and other energy work sample sessions

Jewelry, artwork, body products

Come ask questions, sample services or purchase products for your self or as gifts for the upcoming holidays!!

Kazim Shrine Hall

628 Campbell Ave SW

Roanoke

10-5pm

Plenty of free off street parking behind the building!!