Roanoke Valley Holisticon
to
Kazim Shriner's Temple 628 Campbell Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
OCN
Roanoke Valley Holisticon October 21st 10-5pm Kazim Shrine Hall 628 Campbell Ave SW Free parking behind building - 1
Event poster
FREE ADMISSION
One Community Now is pleased to sponsor this holistic expo in the heart of Roanoke. There will be no admission fee so you can feel free to come explore all of the vendors who will be there to answer questions, demonstrate they services and sell their goods!! Come join us!!
Just a few examples of our 30 vendors are:
Astrology readings
Tarot readings
Reiki and other energy work sample sessions
Jewelry, artwork, body products
Come ask questions, sample services or purchase products for your self or as gifts for the upcoming holidays!!
Kazim Shrine Hall
628 Campbell Ave SW
Roanoke
10-5pm
Plenty of free off street parking behind the building!!