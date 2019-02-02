Roanoke Valley Medical Missions Gamesteak Charity Dinner

× Expand Thanks to Pumpernickel Pickle Catering, Starr Hill Brewery, Carilion Clinic, and Aztec Rental for supporting this event. Our featured band is the Apple Butter Soul Band from Lynchburg, VA. Starr Hill Brewery is our beer sponsor and Pumpernickel Pickle Catering will be serving all of the delicious food. Flash Sale ticket prices are $90/person until Sunday, January 27th. On Monday, the prices will return to $100/person. Guests will receive one drink token with the purchase of their ticket. You can buy tickets at www.rvmm.org.

Gamesteak is a twist on the traditional Beefsteak banquet, which originated in New York in the 19th century. This black tie event involves dining on wild game without utensils! Guests are given an apron when they arrive and are served a variety of wild game throughout the event. This year we will have wild game including venison, pronghorn sheep, elk, trout, bear, and goose. The evening also includes a cocktail hour, silent auction, live band, and short overview of the work that Roanoke Valley Medical Missions (RVMM) does for communities both locally and abroad.