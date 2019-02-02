Roanoke Valley Medical Missions Gamesteak Charity Dinner

The Patrick Henry Ballroom 611 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Gamesteak is a twist on the traditional Beefsteak banquet, which originated in New York in the 19th century. This black tie event involves dining on wild game without utensils! Guests are given an apron when they arrive and are served a variety of wild game throughout the event. This year we will have wild game including venison, pronghorn sheep, elk, trout, bear, and goose. The evening also includes a cocktail hour, silent auction, live band, and short overview of the work that Roanoke Valley Medical Missions (RVMM) does for communities both locally and abroad.

Info
The Patrick Henry Ballroom 611 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
540-977-8729
