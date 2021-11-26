Roanoke Valley Mineral and Gem Society Annual Gem Show

× Expand Roanoke Valley Mineral and Gem Society Roanoke Valley Mineral and Gem Society Annual Mineral and Gem Show.

Friday, Nov. 26: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Saturday, Nov. 27: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday, Nov. 28: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Admission: Adult $5.00 good for all 3 days! Ages 14 and under FREE with paying Adult. Tickets are sold at the door.

The Roanoke Valley Mineral and Gem Society are hosting their annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Salem Civic Center. The show will feature a large selection of fossils and minerals from around the world as well as both custom and unique jewelry. This event will provide shoppers with a wide selection of gifts for all ages, education, and mineral identification in a large shopping area with room for safe holiday shopping.

*Can good donations will be given a free Geode cut or cracked open at the Roanoke Valley Mineral and Gem Society booth.

For more details visit ROANOKE VALLEY MINERAL & GEM SOCIETY on www.RVMGS.org