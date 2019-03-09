FREE Admission!!!

"The Roanoke Valley Outdoor Show was created to host a space for all outdoor-activity enthusiasts to gather, shop, and learn.

We at Southlake Motorsports and Magnum Point Marina hope to share our passion for this lifestyle by helping local business showcase their products. From pontoon boats to speed boats, kayaks to paddle boards, pop-up campers to 5th-wheels, hiking to running.... we hope you will find an activity you love that will get you outdoors.

Both the Roanoke Valley and Smith Mountain Lake are home to a variety of opportunities to engage with the outdoors, and many local businesses are here to provide you with the tools to get out there.

Please join us for our first-annual Outdoor Show showcasing local businesses, opportunities to learn a new activity, and products at prices you won’t find anywhere else!" Stephanie Mathena, promoter.