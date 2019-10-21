Roanoke Valley Sports Club Meeting with guest speakers Coach Mike Jones and Coach Mike McGuire

About Coach Mike Jones

Head coach Mike Jones has completed eight seasons at the helm of the Radford men’s basketball program after taking the position on June 14, 2011. He and his teams have won 138 games at Radford, making him the third-winningest coach in program history. Seventy-two of those wins have come against Big South competition.

The 2018-19 season was full of milestones for Jones and the Highlanders. The team went 22-11 and 12-4 in conference play, earning a share of the Big South regular season title for the first time since 2008-09. Radford went on the road and knocked off Notre Dame and No. 17 Texas, the first ranked first in Radford history. Radford began its conference slate a perfect 7-0 to become one of the final 15 teams in the nation still undefeated.

About Coach Mike McGuire

Mike McGuire has become a household name in the New River Valley thanks to his success on the court, his involvement in the community and his reputation as a man of great character. His time at Radford has been full of joyous moments and unforgettable seasons.

With an overall record of 90-68 (.570) at Radford, McGuire owns the third-best winning percentage of any coach in program history. He has gone 61-35 (.642) in Big South play and has led the Highlanders to one Big South regular season championship. McGuire is widely recognized as one of the up-and-coming head coaches in the nation. Under his direction, 11 Highlanders have been named All-Big South and two have earned VaSID All-State honors.

A ticket is needed per person and includes a catered dinner. Social time begins at 5:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., with Dinner at 6:15 p.m. and Program starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $17.50 for Members, $22 for Non Members.

Save 20% on your meeting tickets when you purchase an Annual Membership!