Roanoke Valley Sports Club: Roger Ayers

Roger Ayers is a Roanoke native and a former firefighter turned basketball official. He became an official 18 years ago doing "small ball" in the valley, the youth leagues and high school games, but in 2015 after years of hard work he officiated the Final Four.

A ticket is needed per person and includes a catered dinner. Save 20% on your meeting tickets when you purchase an Annual Membership!

Social time begins at 5:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., with Dinner at 6:15 p.m. and Program starting at 7:00 p.m.

Member: $17.50 Non-Member: $22.00 Kids ages 4-12: $10.00

Tickets On Sale at 540-353-1103 or through the website www.roanokevalleysportsclub.com