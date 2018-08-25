Roanoke Wing Fest 2018

$5.00 for GA - $20.00 for VIP Tent - Kids 12 and under free

Roanoke's largest one-day food festival is back! Join us on Saturday August 25th for the 9th annual Wing Fest featuring great live music, tons of wing vendors, The Cornhole Tournament and more throughout the day.

Join us as our local wing restaurants compete for best wing in town!

Tickets are $5 in advance OR at the gate. Kids 12 and under are FREE and do not require a ticket. Credit cards are accepted at the gate ONLY. CASH ONLY for purchases inside the event. We do have an ATM on site.

Upgrade your experience with a VIP tent. The VIP Tent includes a 10x10 tent, 1 table, 10 chairs, 10 tickets to the event, 10 soda/water tickets and a welcome sign with company logo or name. VIP tents will be set up in the grass.

Gates open at 12PM.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted. No re-entry.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on leash.

11:40am-Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Garage AND the Elmwood Parking Garage.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) or the Elmwood Park Garage (downtown) and ride the FREE Liberty Tax shuttle. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate!