Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra's String Ensemble Concert
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
2:00pm
Free
Come enjoy an afternoon at the museum and bask in the talents of Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra's wonderful student musicians! This free community event will be RYSO's String Ensemble Concert.
For further details about the concert, please call the RSO office at 540.343.6221.
In partnership with Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra.
