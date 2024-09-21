Roanoke's Prepareathon 2024

× Expand Courtesy of Berglund Center

Disasters don’t plan, but you can!

We invite you to join us in taking an active role in protecting yourself, your loved ones, and your community this September. September is National Preparedness Month, and the City of Roanoke Stormwater Utility, Emergency Management, and other public safety partners are hosting Roanoke's 2024 Prepareathon, an initiative with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that encourages local organizations and individuals to be prepared for flooding and other natural disasters that affect our local area. This free, family-friendly event provides participants knowledge about risks of local hazards, opportunities to practice preparedness actions, the confidence to help everyone stay safe during a disaster, and access to FEMA preparedness resources. This event will be both fun and informative, so residents can connect to the resources before a disaster happens. We want everyone in Roanoke to be prepared in case of a disaster.

Here are several fun things coming to Prepareathon this year!

Meet your local rescue team

Take pictures with and explore state of the art rescue equipment and vehicles

Learn about your local hazards

Build confidence in and connect with local resources

Enter chance to win preparedness kits and other prizes

Opportunities for blood donation

Food and ice cream

& more!

Residents, business owners, and property managers from the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas are invited to attend and participate. Join us, Saturday, September 21st, 2024 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm at the Berglund Center Coliseum!

Website: https://www.roanokeva.gov/prepareathon

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/roanokestormwater

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roanoke_stormwater/