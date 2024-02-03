× Expand Contact the Roanoke Arts Commission online for a concert in your neighborhood or contact RoanoqueBaroque.com for assistance. A nonprofit serving Roanoke City, County and the surrounding region.

Live Baroque music will be celebrated with period instruments in a close, immersive environment with the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra. The program features multiple solo violas, violins and cellos supported by the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra Ensemble. Highly talented artists will perform in a relaxed, fun environment. Captivating historical highlights will be shared.

Performance: A Celebration of Chamber Music

-Saturday, February 3 @ 7:00 P.M., St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Avenue

-Sunday, February 4 @ 3:00 P.M., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson St. SW

Open Access with suggested admission of $20 and plenty of free parking! Tickets are available at the door.

