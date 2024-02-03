Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra

to

Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia

Live Baroque music will be celebrated with period instruments in a close, immersive environment with the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra. The program features multiple solo violas, violins and cellos supported by the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra Ensemble. Highly talented artists will perform in a relaxed, fun environment. Captivating historical highlights will be shared.

Performance: A Celebration of Chamber Music

-Saturday, February 3 @ 7:00 P.M., St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Avenue

-Sunday, February 4 @ 3:00 P.M., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson St. SW

Open Access with suggested admission of $20 and plenty of free parking! Tickets are available at the door.

Follow us on www.RoanoqueBaroque.org and Facebook.

Info

Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-03 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-03 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-03 15:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-04 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-04 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-04 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-04 15:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-05 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-05 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-05 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-05 15:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-06 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-06 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-06 15:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-07 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-07 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-07 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra - 2024-02-07 15:00:00 ical