Roanoque Barouque Chamber Music

Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia

Live Baroque music will be celebrated with period instruments in a close, immersive environment with the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra. The program features multiple solo violas, violins and cellos supported by the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra Ensemble. Highly talented artists will perform in a relaxed, fun environment. Captivating historical highlights will be shared.

Performance: A Celebration of Chamber Music

- Saturday, February 3 @ 7:00 P.M., St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Avenue

-Sunday, February 4 @ 3:00 P.M., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson St. SW

Open Access with suggested admission of $20 and plenty of free parking! Tickets are available at the door.

Follow us on www.RoanoqueBaroque.org and Facebook.

Info

Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Roanoque Barouque Chamber Music - 2024-02-03 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roanoque Barouque Chamber Music - 2024-02-03 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roanoque Barouque Chamber Music - 2024-02-03 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roanoque Barouque Chamber Music - 2024-02-03 08:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Roanoque Barouque Chamber Music - 2024-02-04 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roanoque Barouque Chamber Music - 2024-02-04 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roanoque Barouque Chamber Music - 2024-02-04 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roanoque Barouque Chamber Music - 2024-02-04 08:00:00 ical