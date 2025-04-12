Spring postage stamp show sponsored by the Big Lick Stamp Club of Roanoke Valley and Pine Ridge Nursery and Landscaping. "Philately is Blooming in Virginia" is the theme for our RoaPEx 2025 Spring Stamp Show. Flowers, plants, bees, animals, birds and other spring topics on stamps will be featured by stamp dealers and on exhibit. This show is FREE to the public. Plenty of FREE parking and lots of door prizes. Bring the family and pick through thousands of stamps offered FREE. Learn about stamp collecting. Start a topical collection of stamps.