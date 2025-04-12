RoaPEx 2025 Spring Stamp Show
to
Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church 707 East Washington Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
"Philately is Blooming in Virgina" is the theme of our spring stamp show sponsored by Big Lick Stamp Club and Pine Ridge Nursery and Landscape of Salem. Postage stamp topics of birds, flowers, plants, trees, bees and other signs of spring will be featured. Free admission, parking, and door prizes.
Info
Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church 707 East Washington Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning