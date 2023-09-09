RoaPEx Fall Stamp Show
Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023 - One-day ONLY
Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Location: Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church (707 E Washington Ave, Vinton, VA 24179)
- FREE admission
- Plenty of FREE parking
- Show cancel on themed cachet covers
- Philatelic Exhibits
- Door Prizes
- United States Postal Service on site
- Beginner Area with huge table of FREE stamps
RoaPEx 2023 Spring Stamp Show Dealers
These and more have tentatively accepted invitations to the Fall show:
- Big Lick Stamps - Cary Cochran ......................................... Covers, Postcards, stamps and collections
- Albert Briggs Philatelist ....................................................... U.S., Postal History, Revenues, Confed. St., Egypt
- Carolina Stamp & Coin Company - Tony Crumbley ........... Southern Postal History, Covers, Postcards, FDCs
- Hugh Clark - Rare Stamps ................................................... United States and Foreign - WW Rare Stamps
- K2 Stamps- Kevin Kellman ................................................. United States and Foreign Stamps and Supplies
- Logan Stamps - Mary Hertling ............................................ Worldwide Stamp & Covers, Zeppelins
- Philatelic Sales & Service - Ali Nazemi ............................. U.S., GB, Brit. Comm & WW Covers, Postcards
- River City Stamps - Jim Pettway ........................................ U.S., GB, and Commonwealth & WW
- RWR Quality Stamps - Rodney Rodgers .............................. U.S. and Foreign Stamps
- The Sun Never Sets Philatelics - Marc Milzman ................. GB, Brit Commonwealth, Middle East & Germany
Sponsored by Big Lick Stamp Club of Roanoke Valley
Info
