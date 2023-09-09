RoaPEx Fall Stamp Show

Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church 707 East Washington Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023 - One-day ONLY

Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Location: Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church (707 E Washington Ave, Vinton, VA 24179)                               

  • FREE admission
  • Plenty of FREE parking
  • Show cancel on themed cachet covers
  • Philatelic Exhibits
  • Door Prizes
  • United States Postal Service on site
  • Beginner Area with huge table of FREE stamps

RoaPEx 2023 Spring Stamp Show Dealers

These and more have tentatively accepted invitations to the Fall show:

  • Big Lick Stamps - Cary Cochran .........................................  Covers, Postcards, stamps and collections
  • Albert Briggs Philatelist .......................................................  U.S., Postal History, Revenues, Confed. St., Egypt
  • Carolina Stamp & Coin Company - Tony Crumbley ...........  Southern Postal History, Covers, Postcards​, FDCs
  • Hugh Clark - Rare Stamps ...................................................  United States and Foreign - WW Rare Stamps
  • K2 Stamps- Kevin Kellman .................................................  United States and Foreign Stamps and Supplies
  • Logan Stamps - Mary Hertling ............................................  Worldwide Stamp & Covers, Zeppelins
  • Philatelic Sales & Service  - Ali Nazemi .............................  U.S., GB, Brit. Comm & WW Covers, Postcards
  • River City Stamps  -  Jim Pettway ........................................ U.S., GB, and Commonwealth & WW 
  • RWR Quality Stamps - Rodney Rodgers .............................. U.S. and Foreign Stamps
  • The Sun Never Sets Philatelics - Marc Milzman .................  GB, Brit Commonwealth, Middle East & Germany

Sponsored by Big Lick Stamp Club of Roanoke Valley

540-815-2980
