RoaPEx Fall Stamp Show

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023 - One-day ONLY

Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Location: Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church (707 E Washington Ave, Vinton, VA 24179)

FREE admission

Plenty of FREE parking

Show cancel on themed cachet covers

Philatelic Exhibits

Door Prizes

United States Postal Service on site

Beginner Area with huge table of FREE stamps

RoaPEx 2023 Spring Stamp Show Dealers

These and more have tentatively accepted invitations to the Fall show:

Big Lick Stamps - Cary Cochran ......................................... Covers, Postcards, stamps and collections

Albert Briggs Philatelist ....................................................... U.S., Postal History, Revenues, Confed. St., Egypt

Carolina Stamp & Coin Company - Tony Crumbley ........... Southern Postal History, Covers, Postcards​, FDCs

Hugh Clark - Rare Stamps ................................................... United States and Foreign - WW Rare Stamps

K2 Stamps- Kevin Kellman ................................................. United States and Foreign Stamps and Supplies

Logan Stamps - Mary Hertling ............................................ Worldwide Stamp & Covers, Zeppelins

Philatelic Sales & Service - Ali Nazemi ............................. U.S., GB, Brit. Comm & WW Covers, Postcards

River City Stamps - Jim Pettway ........................................ U.S., GB, and Commonwealth & WW

RWR Quality Stamps - Rodney Rodgers .............................. U.S. and Foreign Stamps

The Sun Never Sets Philatelics - Marc Milzman ................. GB, Brit Commonwealth, Middle East & Germany

Sponsored by Big Lick Stamp Club of Roanoke Valley