Roar and Pour
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia
Join us on the mountain for our annual Roar and Pour! The Lazy Bulldog food truck will be on site to satiate your appetite along with beer provided by a popular local brewery. Make sure you bring your dancing shoes because live music will be provided by Joy Tru and Appalachian Soul. There will also be shopping opportunities from local vendors and crafts for kids, making this event fun for every member of the family.
