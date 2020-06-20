Roar and Pour

to Google Calendar - Roar and Pour - 2020-06-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roar and Pour - 2020-06-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roar and Pour - 2020-06-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Roar and Pour - 2020-06-20 13:00:00

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia

Join us on the mountain for our annual Roar and Pour! The Lazy Bulldog food truck will be on site to satiate your appetite along with beer provided by a popular local brewery.  Make sure you bring your dancing shoes because live music will be provided by Joy Tru and Appalachian Soul.  There will also be shopping opportunities from local vendors and crafts for kids, making this event fun for every member of the family.

Info

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
to Google Calendar - Roar and Pour - 2020-06-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roar and Pour - 2020-06-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roar and Pour - 2020-06-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Roar and Pour - 2020-06-20 13:00:00