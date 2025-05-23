Roaring Run Paint & Sip

× Expand Let's Party Creatively and flyer created on Canva Roaring Run Paint Party - 1 Roaring Run Paint Parthy

Unleash your inner artist at Stoney Brook Vineyards on May 2, 2025, from 6:00-8:00pm! We'll use some Bob Ross style techniques as we paint the happy little trees, rocks, and beautiful waterfall!

Join us for a fun Paint & Sip event where you’ll create your masterpiece of the stunning Roaring Run, all while sipping delicious wine and enjoying the breathtaking views of Botetourt! 🍷🎨

This event is family-friendly, all supplies are provided & tickets must be purchased in advance. Please arrive 30 minutes early to reserve your seat and to order any beverages before the event begins

Stoney Brook Vineyards is the perfect spot for all kinds of gatherings! Whether you’re enjoying a glass of wine in their cozy indoor tasting room or relaxing by the fireplace in their spacious gathering room, they’ve got you covered. The outdoor covered patio is perfect for enjoying the fresh air, and they have heaters to keep you warm if needed.

They are a family-friendly venue, so feel free to bring the little ones – and don’t forget, your leashed, friendly pups are always welcome too! 🐶

They offer snacks like chips, non-alcoholic drinks, and cheese & cracker boxes, but you’re also welcome to bring your own food. On occasion, there are food trucks on-site. And if you’re looking for a wedding venue nearby, they’ve got that too! (Just a heads-up, dogs are only allowed on the Sipping Porch and farm areas.)

Come by and enjoy a relaxing time at Stoney Brook... all while supporting local Botetourt County businesses.

Tickets on Eventbrite or IG @CreateRoanoke or Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CreateRoanoke/events