Roaring Twenties Party-Party Like Gatsby

× Expand Getty Images 528296098 Party Like Gatsby!

Brandon Oaks invites you to Party Like Gatsby in the Roaring Twenties!

Saturday, August 12th at Roanoke Country Club.

Flappers! Dapper Dans! You will ALL be Dancing to the Live Jazz of Stephanie Nakasian’s Speakeasy Band! Great food! Bourbon tastings and Bathtub Gin in the Speakeasy! Cigar Bar! Classic Cars! Dance demos! Costume contests! And much, much more! You'll be roaring all night long. We look forward to seeing you there! All proceeds benefit The Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center and The Memory Care Support Center.

For more info call Julee Goodman at 540.283.8783.