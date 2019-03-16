Robbie Limon: The Singers & Songwriters Show

Robbie returns to the Masonic stage to share his love of 1930's, 40's, 50's 60's & 1970s-era singers and songwriters. The result is an eclectic mix of the of the music of your life that you can sing along to- it's like the perfect car ride for your musical soul. Robbie's performance of these classics songs will spark memories and more than a few laughs as you lose yourself in the music. Robbie's repertoire is vast, and many refer him to a human jukebox. Robbie takes your requests and consistently performs song arrangements and voice characterizations are pitch-perfect renditions of what you recall from the original recordings. Robbie shares his own personal experiences, and stories during the show and invites you to participate, making this special performance fun for the whole family.