When: Sunday, November 7, 2021 8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)

Ticket Price: $51.50 - $64.50

Door Time: 7:00 PM

Show Type: Americana

General Admission - $51.50

Gold Section - $64.50

Ticket prices increase $5 on day of show (if available)

ABOUT ROBERT EARL KEEN: It's not always easy to sum up a career — let alone a life's ambition — so succinctly, but those five words from Robert Earl Keen's calling-card anthem just about do it. You can complete the lyric with the next five words — the ones routinely shouted back at Keen by thousands of fans a night ("and the party never ends!") — just to punctuate the point with a flourish, but it's the part about the journey that gets right to the heart of what makes Keen tick. Some people take up a life of playing music with the goal of someday reaching a destination of fame and fortune; but from the get-go, Keen just wanted to write and sing his own songs, and to keep writing and singing them for as long as possible.