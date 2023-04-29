Rock Haven
to
Loch Haven Lake 2745 Loch Haven Lake Drive, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Lydia Aluise
Rock Haven Flyer
Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge-New Generations proudly presents the first annual Rock Haven Music Benefit, benefiting Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia and Head Strong Brain Injury Support Group of SW VA.
The benefit will occur on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Loch Haven Lake, with performances from four local Roanoke Valley bands and a headliner out of Richmond, VA. Cuisine will be available from several local food trucks. See below for the full band and food truck line-up.
Learn more about our beneficiaries:
Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia at https://bisswva.org/
Head Strong Brain Injury Support Group of SW VA at https://www.facebook.com/groups/headstrongbisg/
Music
Audacity Brass Band, https://www.audacitybrassband.com
The Floorboards, https://thefloorboardsmusic.com
Jordan Harman, http://jordanharman.com
Chasing Fall, http://chasingfall.com
Merty & The Monumentals, https://mertyandthemonumentals.com
Food Trucks
Donnie D's, Bagels and Deli
Empanada Nirvana, Puerto Rican cuisine
Giggles the Bus, organic, plant-based, Farm-to-Bus, GF meals and beverages
Sycamore Snacks, local and organic options
Beverages will be available through PA Short Distributing
Parking
Loch Haven Lake has very limited parking, which will be reserved for event organizers and handicap individuals. We recommend attendees utilize a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft, or carpool with a designated driver. We have partnered with Valley Word Church (1928 Loch Haven Dr, Roanoke, VA 24019) for use of their parking lot for the duration of Rock Haven, and have partnered with a shuttle service for continuous rides between Valley Word and Loch Haven. Please note that if you elect to walk from Valley Word to Loch Haven, it is a 2.2 mile distance and the average walk time is 44 minutes.