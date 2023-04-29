× Expand Lydia Aluise Rock Haven Flyer

Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge-New Generations proudly presents the first annual Rock Haven Music Benefit, benefiting Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia and Head Strong Brain Injury Support Group of SW VA.

The benefit will occur on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Loch Haven Lake, with performances from four local Roanoke Valley bands and a headliner out of Richmond, VA. Cuisine will be available from several local food trucks. See below for the full band and food truck line-up.

L﻿earn more about our beneficiaries:

Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia at https://bisswva.org/

Head Strong Brain Injury Support Group of SW VA at https://www.facebook.com/groups/headstrongbisg/

Music

Audacity Brass Band, https://www.audacitybrassband.com

The Floorboards, https://thefloorboardsmusic.com

Jordan Harman, http://jordanharman.com

Chasing Fall, http://chasingfall.com

Merty & The Monumentals, https://mertyandthemonumentals.com

F﻿ood Trucks

Donnie D's, Bagels and Deli

E﻿mpanada Nirvana, Puerto Rican cuisine

Giggles the Bus, organic, plant-based, Farm-to-Bus, GF meals and beverages

Sycamore Snacks, local and organic options

B﻿everages will be available through PA Short Distributing

P﻿arking

L﻿och Haven Lake has very limited parking, which will be reserved for event organizers and handicap individuals. We recommend attendees utilize a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft, or carpool with a designated driver. We have partnered with Valley Word Church (1928 Loch Haven Dr, Roanoke, VA 24019) for use of their parking lot for the duration of Rock Haven, and have partnered with a shuttle service for continuous rides between Valley Word and Loch Haven. Please note that if you elect to walk from Valley Word to Loch Haven, it is a 2.2 mile distance and the average walk time is 44 minutes.