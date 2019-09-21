Rock the Barn with The Goodson Band
Rockbridge Vineyard 35 Hillview Lane, Raphine, Virginia
Come join us for our last Barn Dance of the year with The Danny Goodson Band! Good ole Rock n Roll guarantees a good time dancing all night.
You may bring chairs with you. No outside Alcohol allowed, only Rockbridge Vineyard wine purchased here.
Admission $10/person, current wine club members $5/person.
Feel free to bring a picnic dinner for this event.
