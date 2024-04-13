The Rockbridge Bull & Oyster Fest returns to the Virginia Horse Center on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 1-5 pm, rain or shine.

The 16th Annual Rockbridge Bull and Oyster Fest will feature BBQ and oysters, live music, games, fun, and more in a tented outdoor venue overlooking Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains!

All proceeds will benefit the Rockbridge Area Health Center to support our mission: To promote and provide access to comprehensive, high-quality, and affordable health care to improve the health and well-being of the greater community.

Click here for sponsorship opportunities.

Looking for more information? Email cvinecombe@rockahc.org.

We are following the guidance of the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure the safety of all guests at the event.