Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
Rodriguez, the legendary singer-songwriter known only by his surname, is a self-taught guitarist. He began performing in bars and clubs around the city of Detroit in the 1960s, as the city suffered post-industrial urban decay. It was there that he recorded two studio albums, Cold Factin 1969 and Coming from Realityin 1971 released on Sussex records.
