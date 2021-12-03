Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Broadway Version

The beloved fairytale of Cinderella is VCT’s gift to you for the holiday season. In a cottage in a small kingdom, Cinderella spends her days as a servant in her own home. As the kingdom prepares for a ball, Cinderella is in charge of getting her step- mother and two step-sisters dressed and ready, along with all of her other chores. She often dreams of a more exciting life and is surprised when her Godmother appears and magically transforms her into a beautiful princess for the ball. An enchanted evening is before her, but she must return home and back to her normal life at midnight. With beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner” and “Impossible/It’s Possible,” this magical production is for anyone who has ever had a dream.

Location: This production will take place on the Jefferson Center Mainstage.

Friday, December 3, at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 4, at 11:00am and 3:00pm

Sunday, December 5, at 3:00pm