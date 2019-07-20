Roll Over Cancer 6th Annual Chaos Mountain Brewing Ride

Here are the details about our 6th annual bike ride at Chaos Mountain Brewing:

3135 Dillons Mill Rd, Callaway, VA 24067

Saturday, July 20, 2019

9:00am – 50 mile ride start

10:00am – 25 mile ride start

Please arrive at least 30 minutes early to check-in.

Here are the route maps for the rides:

50-mile: http://www.mapmyride.com/routes/view/1670611727

25-mile: http://www.mapmyride.com/routes/view/1670616785