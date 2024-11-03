Romantic Rachmaninoff
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Join us for “Romantic Rachmaninoff,” melodies of love and longing. A favorite among audiences around the world, the RSO will perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with our special guest Terrence Wilson. The Orchestra takes the soloist position in the iconic masterwork Concerto for Orchestra by Bela Bartok. Don’t miss the big opening concert of the season.
GUEST STAR Terrence Wilson, piano
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor
Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra