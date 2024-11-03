Romantic Rachmaninoff

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Join us for “Romantic Rachmaninoff,” melodies of love and longing. A favorite among audiences around the world, the RSO will perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with our special guest Terrence Wilson. The Orchestra takes the soloist position in the iconic masterwork Concerto for Orchestra by Bela Bartok. Don’t miss the big opening concert of the season.

GUEST STAR Terrence Wilson, piano

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor

Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra

