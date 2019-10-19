Romeo and Juliet Play by William Shakespeare

In October, William Shakespeare’s classic tale of Romeo and Juliet is re-envisioned in an imaginative and theatrical adaptation on the Waldron Stage. Shakespeare’s most famous play of love, family feuds, and inevitable tragedy takes on a new life with local youth performers. Romeo and Juliet is appropriate for middle and high school students, and this production will feature student performers, designers, and technicians. The Pay-What-You-Can performances will include the distribution of free books to students, as part of our initiative connecting theatre to literacy.

Tickets are only available 30 minutes prior to each performance and are pay what you can.