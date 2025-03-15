Romeo & Juliet Drag Show

× Expand Courtesy of 5 Points Music Sanctuary

What light through yonder window breaks? It is the East, and Juliet is a drag queen!

This is Shakespeare like you've never seen it before! An all-drag-artist cast, featuring some of Southwest Virginia's favorite queens and kings, brings you the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet in a brand new, gender-bending experience. Follow the story of the star-crossed lovers through upbeat lip syncs, Shakespearean shade, and dazzling dance numbers all the way to their tragic death(drop)s. Directed by Nadya Beeswax and Bromeo, this is a one-night-only theatrical drag spectacular that you won't want to miss. All the world's a stage... we're born naked and the rest is drag!

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.