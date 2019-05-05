Ronald McDonald House 35th Anniversary Celebration

For 35 years, the Ronald McDonald House has provided the families of sick or injured children a home-away-from-home and we want to say THANK YOU for helping us KEEP families close!! Therefore, come join us in celebrating Southwest Virginia's Ronald McDonald House's 35th Anniversary. There will be a barbecue picnic, Homestead Creamery Ice Cream, children's activities, house tours, and family video corner. It will take place at the Ronald McDonald House from 2-5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.