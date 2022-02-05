Rook Tournament

Feb. 5, Saturday, Rook Tournament sponsored by the Fries Fire and Rescue Department, 832 E. Main Street. Doors open at 5 p.m. Entry fee $20 per team. Bring a partner or draw for a partner. Refreshments available. For more information contact friesfireandrescue@gmail.com, call 276-722-2141 or visit the Fries Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

