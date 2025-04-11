× Expand Rebecca Crocker Ferrum Colllege concert poster for April 11

Ferrum College's Department of Music and Theatre is proud to present a Rootin' Tootin' Hootenanny, a free concert featuring performances by the Ferrum College Concert Choir and Orchestra Appalachia. From bluegrass and gospel, to old-time, to beautiful choral music, there's something for everyone. Don't miss this uplifting evening of music and fellowship! Friday, April 11 at 8 PM in Vaughn Chapel on Rt. 40 in Ferrum. For information about Ferrum's music groups, see Music at Ferrum College in Facebook, or https://www.ferrum.edu/student-life/performances. For a sample from Orchestra Appalachia, see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_SnOQEUMt0&t=11s.