Ross Newell (of The Mulligan Brothers)

Ross Newell can usually be seen and heard as the lead singer and songwriter in The Mulligan Brother from Mobile AL – his song writing weaves heartfelt tales of love and loss into complex yet comforting storytelling, the combination of which will leave you nostalgic for something (or someone) that you can’t quite put your finger on. With a remarkable universality, you could as easily imagine the tales spilling from the mouth of a storied, laugh-lined old man as his teenage grandson grieves his first heartbreak. He sings and plays about where they’ve been in a way that makes us all realize we’ve been there, too.

“Newell’s voice tends to be very contemporary. He often overlays the rippling flow of the music with a fast-paced, verbose patter, and he packs songs with sharp imagery. Newell has a gift for phrases that pop out and grab you, even when you've set the album playing in the background. ”

— Lawrence Specker, AL.com

“If you're a fan of Trampled by Turtles, then you're going to feel right at home listening to Ross Newell on lead vocals.”

— Regional Musician Magazine

“Singer/songwriter Ross Newell bring a warmth and finely crafted talent to the experience and the superb vocal tone of Newell is without doubt one of the finest live voices I have heard in some time. Newell is a fine writer and his eye for a couplet is as finely honed as ever. ”

— Paul McGee, Lonesome Highway Magazine