Ross Peacemaker Harmonic Heritage CD Release Party

Handmade Music School is excited to present a Harmonic Heritage CD release party celebrating the music of Ross Peacemaker on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6:00 PM at The Floyd Country Store. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. Proceeds go to HMS. CDs will be available for purchase.

In the summer of 2023, HMS was awarded a Community Impact grant from Virginia Commission for the Arts to produce a project called Harmonic Heritage: Recording Southwest Virginia’s Living Musical Traditions. Harmonic Heritage is a recording project preserving the voices of elders singing traditional Appalachian music in Floyd County, Virginia.

This CD is the first in a series of releases hoping to capture important musicians who have contributed to Floyd’s musical legacy. It features music from Ross Peacemaker, who has been an important part of The Floyd Country Store for over 40 years.

The idea for the Harmonic Heritage project came from HMS’s realization that so many elders who have been mentors to the community for years have not been recorded. Aligned with HMS’s goal of keeping Appalachian traditions alive, HMS teachers and collaborators were inspired and motivated to capture the voices of elder musicians from Southwest Virginia to ensure their voices and musical contributions have lasting life.

With an emphasis on old time, bluegrass and early country music from Floyd County and beyond, Harmonic Heritage aims to put the elders of a nearly-past generation in front of a microphone (and cameras) to enshrine their voices, the songs and stories for musicians, their families, our community and folklorists to hear and study for years to come.

Learn more about HMS at https://handmademusicschool.com/.