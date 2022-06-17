RSO: Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
A spirited blend of originality and excellence have taken Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles to new audiences for more than three decades. Hotel California has touched the hearts of fans all over the world with this Grammy award winning American songbook, presented with the full symphony and rock band.
Tickets are $31, $34 and $45
