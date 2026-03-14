RSO Presents: Nashville Meets the Symphony

× Expand Courtesy Salem Civic Center

A Heartland Hit Parade!

Get ready for a night where the soul of country collides with the power of the orchestra in a show-stopping celebration of America’s music. From twang to triumph, heartbreak to high notes, this Heartland concert brings the raw emotion of classic and modern country to life like never before.

Feel the thrill as the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra takes on unforgettable hits from Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Vince Gill, Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, The Chicks, Johnny Cash, and more!

Reserved Seats: $31.00 | $37.00 | $50.00

Purchase Tickets