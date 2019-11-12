Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross

Imagine... The vocals and music performed like Luther performed them in concert... With hits such as:

Always and Forever

Never Too Much

Superstar

A House Is Not A Home

Power of Love

Here and Now

So Amazing

Stop to Love

... And many more

It's a magical night out - a special concert event for Ruben fans and millions of Luther Vandross fans who long for his music - who now have a show that comes very close to the feeling of his memorable concerts - it's a vocal tribute to his remarkable talent.

There will never be another Luther Vandross, and no other voice comes closer to him than Ruben Studdard - the remarkable singer who was hailed as the "Next Luther" during his American Idol run, and was nominated for a Grammy for singing "Superstar"...

