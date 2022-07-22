Rumours LA at Dr Pepper Park

× Expand shannon peters-donnald rumours 2022 mac kid Rumours

Dr Pepper Park Shuttle sponsored by Downtown Roanoke, Inc. service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

Final pick up is 10:05pm.

Gates Open at 6pm

Opening band TBD will play from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Fleetwod Mac Tribute: Rumours LA will play around 7:45pm-9:45pm.

VIP Meet and Greet will take place at the VIP Patio (to the right of the stage) at 7:30pm. This is for VIP Skybox and VIP Patio guests

Tickets can be purchased at www.DrPepperPark.com.

You can also purchase them at the Bank of Botetourt Box Office on site the night of the concert. Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted. Please read our FAQ’s on DrPepperPark.com if you have other questions regarding our policies.

Please check out the Buffalo Hemp Company's Smoke Zone, our new designated smoking area sponsor. Be sure to visit them in Roanoke, Floyd, and Blacksburg!

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle sponsored by Downtown Roanoke, Inc. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products (Aquafina water), beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

FOOD: Bella Events Catering and Tinker Mountain Kettle Corn are our featured food vendors for the concert!

Fleetwood Mac Tribute: Rumours LA

Rumours was formed in Los Angeles, CA, the Summer of 2012. Shortly after they finished their residency at the legendary Roxy, LA. They were asked to be on AXS TV's "World Greatest Tribute Bands".

Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band's legendary persona, in all it's youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours.

The band is comprised of Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks, Tuzy Ellis as Christine McVie, Ned Brower as Mick Fleetwood, Taylor Locke as Lindsey Buckingham, Nic Johns as John McVie.