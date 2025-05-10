Runaway Gin: A Tribute to Phish

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

With over 500 shows performed since its inception in 2014, Runaway Gin is the World’s Most Notable Phish Tribute Project. They have been voted the Best Phish Tribute in the World two years in a row and 2022 Charleston Jam Band of the Year. On July 4, 2015, after the second show of the Grateful Dead GD50 run, Runaway Gin sold out the Hard Rock Cafe in Chicago, catapulting them from a Southeastern regional act onto the National scene. The band has also made numerous festival appearances including Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival, Resonance Music and Arts Festival, the Woodlands Music and Arts Festival, Nextival (headliner), Hidden in the Hollow Festival and has headlined top national venues such as the Norva, the National, Jannus Live, and the Georgia Theater.

The members of Runaway Gin have united with the goal of creating musical moments inspired by Phish. The band's song list is constantly growing, and their improvisational and communication skills are constantly developing independently and together. Like Phish, Runaway Gin will never play the same show or jam the same way twice making every show a unique experience and every moment pure artistic creation.

