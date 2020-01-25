RUNAWAY GIN
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Show Details
- When: Saturday, Jan 25, 2020 8:30 PM (Doors open at 7:30 PM)
- Door Time: 7:30 PM
- Show Type: Jam Band
- Tags: Jam Band, Fusion, Deadheads
- Under 18 admitted with adult
- Restrictions: All Ages
With over 260 shows performed since their inception in 2014, Runaway Gin is the World's Most Active Phish Tribute Band. On July 4th, 2015, after the second show of the Grateful Dead GD50 run, Runaway Gin sold out the Hard Rock Cafe in Chicago and catapulting them from a Southeastern regional act onto the National scene.
Info
