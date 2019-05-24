Comedy In The Park: Hosted by Johnny Camacho!

Johnny Camacho is a local comic with over 7 years of performance experience. He has played venues across New York City - both as a stand-up and improviser - including Caroline’s on Broadway, Broadway Comedy Club, and The Upright Citizens Brigade. In the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas, he regularly produces and hosts sold-out shows and runs the bi-weekly comedy open mic at Shishka downtown.

Alex Castagne is a comedian based out of Richmond, Virginia. Alex began doing stand-up comedy during his freshman year of college at the age of 18. Since then, he has performed in some of the country’s best clubs, such as Charlotte’s Comedy Zone, The Southern, Levity Live, and the Funny Bone, has worked with numerous national headliners including Mark Normand and Sam Morril, and is a two time winner of the Richmond Funny Bone’s Clash of the Comics”.

Brian Sallade, has been studying and performing improv comedy for more than 10 years. He has trained at Chicago's iO Theater and The Second City and has performed with Roanoke's improv groups, the Big Lick Conspiracy and Oh Hi Doggy. When not working as a professional comedian, he can be found managing Local Roots Restaurant.

Alicia Hollingsworth is a homegrown talent who began honing her act at the Comedy Lab open mic Downtown. Though relatively new to stand-up, she immediately impressed with her inventive and conceptual humor. She opened for NYC comic Tony Deyo (Conan) on his Roanoke show in February, and is excited to make her Spot on Kirk debut.

Nick Guacheta is a Roanoke native whose talent for stand-up has taken him up and down the east coast. He’s a regular feature at the Blacksburg Comedy Club at Top of the Stairs, and has opened locally for headliners Cliff Cash, Monte Allen, and Chris Kattan.

Steve Curtiss has decades of stand-up experience. He was a mainstay at the now-defunct Roanoke Comedy Club, and continues to be a supporter, ambassador, and active participant of live comedy in the Roanoke Valley. His act has taken him across the country, opening and featuring for a wide slate of national headliners, as well as headlining himself. Apart from his skills in comedy, Steve is an accomplished photographer.

Jake Snyder is a Lynchburg-based comic who can be found at shows across the Commonwealth. Besides being a fixture of Roanoke’s Comedy Lab, Snyder routinely travels and plays rooms around Richmond, Charlottesville, and DC. Known for his distinctive cadence and well-above-average height, Snyder’s humor is endearing, often self-deprecating, and occasionally pitch black.

Robb Mazza is a staple of downtown Roanoke, and a stand-up veteran with decades of experience under his belt. He cut his teeth in NYC’s bars and comedy clubs, and once spent a whole evening flirting with Bernadette Peters. He’s known in the local scene for his tight one-liners and deadpan delivery. When he’s not performing, Mazza is shutting down fights at your favorite downtown bars!