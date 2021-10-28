The Rural Summit

× Expand United Way of Southwest Virginia theruralsummit.org

The Rural Resilience Summit brings together leaders, practitioners, educators, and community members to provide strategies that can be employed locally in your community. The previous Rural Summit hosted 500 attendees with an expanded audience planned for 2021 using a live virtual conferencing app; community members from around the globe can attend, engage, and interact during live sessions. In partnership with the Virginia State Office of Rural Health, the Rural Resilience Summit will provide subject matter expert-led sessions in school readiness, mental health, workforce readiness. Attendees will also be provided with resources to learn how to utilize the collective impact model with employing new strategies from the event.