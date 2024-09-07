× Expand Dr Pepper Park Band/Event 0-0-2024 Ticket Image - 3 The RUSH Experience at Dr Pepper Park

All shows are 🌧 rain or 🌞 shine!

Gates open at 6:00PM.

🎟 Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the ValleyStar Credit Union box office.

Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas!

🚫 No re-entry.

💲 Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

🚗 Concert Parking Instructions:

Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

🪑 SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent one from us for $5 at concessions.

🍗 Food: Various food options will be available from local food vendors. Please see the Facebook Event for more details. We will have Pepsi products (including Dr Pepper, of course!) and water, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzers available for purchase.

🚫 Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🐶 Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

The RUSH Experience

Hailing from the Baltimore/Washington Metropolitan Area, The Rush Experience is a true - RUSH Tribute Act in that the band is a TRIO (3 musicians) fulfilling the traditional roles of Geddy, Alex and Neil...

1. Vince Tricarico on drums and percussion

2. Burke Hunn on guitars and synthesizer pedals

3. David Kidd on bass, vocals, keyboards and pedals

The band's repertoire spans RUSH's entire career from their 1974 debut album through 2012's epic swan song, Clockwork Angels.

The Rush Experience will focus on RUSH's entire 40 Year Career; covering their hey-day 70's and 80's material thru the 90’s and ending at bands' retirement from touring in 2015.

The band performs many of their greatest hits with a wealth of surprising deep cuts that perhaps only Rush performed themselves throughout their celebrated career.

“The biggest challenge for the band, aside from the complexity of the music itself, is creating all that sound with only three people”. Vince says, “But that’s a big part of what makes it fun for us and for our fans”. We’re huge Rush fans just like everyone who comes out to see us play.

THANK YOU to our vendors and sponsors!!

Video tour of Dr Pepper Park is available on our website. DrPepperPark.com