Russian Ballet Theatre presents Swan Lake

Those faithful to the tradition of Swan Lake, must see Russian Ballet Theatre’s new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic. Choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina (Mariinsky Theatre, Teatro Lirico, Omsk State Music Theatre) lovingly retouches the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet and adds her vision and something more that undoubtedly will leave audiences flushed with emotion. RBT's dancers bring her choreography to life along with the new exquisite hand painted sets and 150 new hand sewn costumes. Designed by the young, accomplished Sergei Novikov (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall), these are in the century old tradition of the great theatrical masters. SFX makeup by Award-winning Irina Strukova (Crazy Rich Asians, Netflix, HBO) completes the already perfect glittering fantasy that is Swan Lake!