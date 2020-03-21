RVSPCA 8th Annual Tail Chaser 5k and 1 Mile Walk

× Expand RVSPCA RVSPCA Tail Chaser 5k & 1 Mile Walk Logo

Come join the Roanoke Valley SPCA for a tail wagging good time at our Tail Chaser 5k and 1 Mile Walk on March 21, 2020! Put your paws to the pavement and run for their lives at Wasena, Smith & Vic Thomas Parks along the Roanoke Greenway. Sign you and your canine friend up to take advantage of the Early Bird Registration that is only $25 for yourself and $5 for every dog you would like to have join you.

Registration fees are as follows:

– Early Bird Registration (by March 7th): $25 per person, additional $5 for canine companion

– Registration (March 8th – March 18th): $30 per person , additional $10 for canine companion

– Last Minute Registration (March 20th & 21st): $35 per person, additional $15 for canine companion. Last minute registrants are encouraged to sign up during Packet Pick-Up on March 20 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. or on the morning of the event at Wasena Park, from 8:30 - 9:30 am.

T-Shirts will be guaranteed to the runners/walkers that register by March 8th, 2020. After March 8th, t-shirts will be given on a first come first served basis at Packet Pick-Up. Packet Pick-Up will take place on March 20th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm.

Awards will also be given for 'Team with the Most Members' and Team with the Most dogs'. Enter your team when you register.

For more information, contact Kathleen Herndon at kherndon@rvspca.org

To Register as a Vendor or Exhibitor, contact Kathleen Herndon at kherndon@rvspca.org.