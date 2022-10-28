× Expand Ryan Perry Ryan Perry live at Sinkland Farms

Bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes to the farm after the Pumpkin Festival for Ryan Perry playing Country Rock and Southern Rock! Gates open at 6pm. Enjoy drinks on the terrace with Food Trucks – Lazy Bulldog, Fat Bean Farm and Food Co, Dessert Bar, The Bet Box VA, Daddy Q's BBQ & Country Cuisine, and Hot and Fresh Grill.

Admission - $15 general admission, $14 for seniors, active military and first responders. (Separate from Festival Admission)

Get tickets at https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/fall-concert

Where: 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073

https://sinklandfarms.com/events-calendar/ryan-perry-live-at-sinkland-farms

https://ryanperryofficial.com

https://www.facebook.com/officialryanperry