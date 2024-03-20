Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw and Special Guest Shodekeh

× Expand Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Multi-genre quartet Sō Percussion joins forces with two preeminent collaborators for an evening of music bridging the worlds of classical and pop. The program includes selections from Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part performed with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw. Groundbreaking breath artist, beat boxer, and composer Dominic “Shodekeh” Talifero joins Sō for their collaboration, Vodalities: Paradigms of Consciousness for the Human Voice.

For 20 years and counting, Sō Percussion has redefined chamber music for the 21st century through an “exhilarating blend of precision and anarchy, rigor and bedlam” (New Yorker). They are celebrated by audiences and presenters for a dazzling range of work: for live performances in which “telepathic powers of communication” (New York Times) bring to life the vibrant percussion repertoire; for an extravagant array of collaborations in classical music, pop, indie rock, contemporary dance, and theatre; and for their work in education and community, creating opportunities and platforms for music and artists that explore the immense possibility of art in our time.